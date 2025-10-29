Sturm Graz escape Cup defeat in penalty thriller

Penalty thriller

The game went into extra time, in which Siebenhandl was on hand to save twice from Horvat (95th/112nd). But Admira also had chances for the lucky punch. Marco Schabauer missed the best one, running in alone on goal and putting the ball past the far corner (105'). The penalty shoot-out saw a generational duel in goal with Siebenhandl (35) and Bignetti (21). Siebenhandl initially appeared to be the hero with an attempt saved by Grgic. But Bignetti fended off Sandro Steiner's "match ball" and was then also on hand against his predecessor in the Sturm goal.