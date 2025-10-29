22 (!) shooters
Sturm Graz escape Cup defeat in penalty thriller
A potential Cup debacle was only just averted. Sturm Graz managed to beat Admira on penalties in the last 16 of the ÖFB Cup and are now through to the quarter-finals.
Sturm Graz have reached the Cup quarter-finals after a real penalty shoot-out thriller. The Bundesliga leaders prevailed 10:9 on penalties at Admira Wacker, after 120 minutes the score was 1:1 (1:1, 0:1). Alexander Schmidt put the second-division side ahead (11'), but Graz saved themselves for extra time thanks to an own goal from Matteo Meisl (73'). Ex-Sturm goalkeeper Jörg Siebenhandl became the tragic hero in the penalty shoot-out.
Siebenhandl misses
The veteran goalkeeper was the 22nd player to score and was denied by Sturm's Matteo Bignetti, who saved the 2023 and 2024 champions from their earliest Cup exit since 2021. Sturm had come to Südstadt with the "first suit". Coach Jürgen Säumel initially left only Tomi Horvat on the bench after two competitive defeats. Admira, previously the only Austrian professional club without a defeat this season, wanted to "achieve the impossible" according to their coach Thomas Silberberger. And were able to celebrate a perfect start against Graz, who were still without a blemish away from home.
Schmidt scores the opening goal
A long ball undermined the indisposed visitors' defense, Schmidt was able to march unchallenged towards goal and beat the Sturm substitute goalkeeper Matteo Bignetti, who was "pecking" on the line. Sturm then had a lot of possession, but struggled to find the gap. Siebenhandl only had to intervene in the 27th minute after an attempt by Otar Kiteishvili, the follow-up shot was acrobatically missed by Rozga.
Admira miss a penalty match ball
Schmidt almost made it 2:0 on the counter-attack after Ristanic's pass, but his shot from an acute angle narrowly missed the far corner. At the other end, the champions got stuck time and time again against the Admiran wall of men. The underdogs defended passionately and were initially lucky with a crossbar header from Leon Grgic. Moments later, Meisl made an unfortunate save in his own goal.
Penalty thriller
The game went into extra time, in which Siebenhandl was on hand to save twice from Horvat (95th/112nd). But Admira also had chances for the lucky punch. Marco Schabauer missed the best one, running in alone on goal and putting the ball past the far corner (105'). The penalty shoot-out saw a generational duel in goal with Siebenhandl (35) and Bignetti (21). Siebenhandl initially appeared to be the hero with an attempt saved by Grgic. But Bignetti fended off Sandro Steiner's "match ball" and was then also on hand against his predecessor in the Sturm goal.
FC Admira Wacker - SK Sturm Graz 9:10 i.E. (1:1, 1:1, 1:0)
Goals: Schmidt (11th) and Meisl (73rd/own goal)
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.