Waiting four hours for emergency surgery: Salzburg resident dead

At 3.30 p.m. in the clinic, at 7.30 p.m. in the helicopter

The problem: the only SALK emergency team on duty at the time was busy with another emergency. As in the case of the woman from Mühlviertel, the Salzburg hospital tried to have the patient treated in another specialized hospital: for example, at the Kepler University Hospital in Linz. At 6.30 p.m., three hours after arriving at the hospital, the patient was still at Salzburg University Hospital, still waiting for emergency surgery. And suffered a circulatory arrest at the time. The 79-year-old was resuscitated.