"Necessary path"
First deportation to Afghanistan in four years
An Afghan criminal convicted of rape was transferred to his home country of Kabul early Tuesday morning. It is the first deportation from Austria to Afghanistan since the radical Islamic Taliban regained power there in 2021.
The deportation took place early Tuesday morning and was coordinated between the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum (BFA) and the Afghan authorities, according to the Ministry of the Interior.
The deportee is a man born in 1994 who had spent almost four years in detention in Austria. Among other things, he had been convicted of a serious sexual offense under Section 201 of the Criminal Code and of grievous bodily harm under Section 84 of the Criminal Code.
At the beginning of the year, representatives of the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum had already held talks with the local administration in Afghanistan at an operational and technical level. In September, representatives of the Afghan authorities were also in Vienna to coordinate the practical implementation of deportations. The man was brought to Kabul via Istanbul accompanied by Austrian police officers.
According to the Ministry of the Interior, further deportations to Afghanistan are already in preparation. This is the first time Austria has successfully carried out a repatriation since the Taliban took power in summer 2021.
"We protect people in Austria, not foreign criminals"
"Anyone who does not abide by our rules must leave. Zero tolerance towards people who have forfeited their right of residence by committing crimes. These criminals must leave our country - no matter where they come from. Today's deportation to Afghanistan is a clear signal: we are protecting people in Austria, not foreign criminals who have no right to live here," said Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker.
"Deportations consistently implemented"
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner: "We have announced deportations of convicted criminals to Afghanistan and now we are also implementing these deportations. This hard and necessary path will be consistently continued. Further deportations of convicted criminals to Afghanistan are being prepared and will then be carried out."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.