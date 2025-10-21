First deportation to Afghanistan in four years

The deportee is a man born in 1994 who had spent almost four years in detention in Austria. Among other things, he had been convicted of a serious sexual offense under Section 201 of the Criminal Code and of grievous bodily harm under Section 84 of the Criminal Code.

At the beginning of the year, representatives of the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum had already held talks with the local administration in Afghanistan at an operational and technical level. In September, representatives of the Afghan authorities were also in Vienna to coordinate the practical implementation of deportations. The man was brought to Kabul via Istanbul accompanied by Austrian police officers.