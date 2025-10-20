These are the stolen jewels from the Louvre

Probably the oldest piece taken during the robbery is a relic brooch, which is thought to have belonged to Empress Eugénie. The brooch, made of set diamonds, has puzzled historians, as it was possibly intended to serve as a "holder" for a Christian relic. According to the Louvre, one hypothesis of the researchers is that the easily removable piece of jewelry was designed in such a way that an intermediate element could be inserted later, which would have contained a relic. The brooch consists of 94 diamonds, some of which were already worn by Louis XIV, the "Sun King".