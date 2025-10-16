Verstappen finds mandatory cooling vest “ridiculous”!

Formula 1 has once again declared a heat emergency - after the sauna in Singapore, everyone involved in the race in Austin, Texas, has to brace themselves for temperatures of more than 31 degrees! And just like two weeks ago at the night race in the Asian city-state, this also has consequences at the "Circuit of The Americas". Because the drivers are allowed to wear cooling vests in the car - world champion Max Verstappen is admittedly not enthusiastic about these aids ...