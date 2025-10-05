Mistake cost nursing home residents their lives

Windows must not be locked

Then a tragic mix-up may have occurred. Instead of opening the door to the corridor, the Mühlviertel resident opened the window. "The windows must not be locked, unless there is a danger to yourself," explained Wolfgang Bräuer, home manager in Bad Leonfelden, when asked by "Krone": "We are a residential home and must not restrict the freedom of the residents." The 89-year-old managed to get over a fall guard and out of the window and then walked about 25 meters outside on the canopy before falling three meters in the entrance area of the home and hitting the asphalt. Nursing staff on duty became aware of the incident and raised the alarm. The resident was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his serious injuries.