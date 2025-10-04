Ried celebrate first home win of the season against WSG

Even a quadruple change didn't help

In a game that was initially disjointed after the break, WSG coach Philipp Semlic reacted with a quadruple change in the 65th minute. He replaced his entire forward line and brought on former goalscorer Nikolai Baden Frederiksen, who had only been signed on Thursday. However, it was the newly promoted team that continued to press and remain more dangerous. Van Wyk's 74th-minute shot was just blocked, but in the 80th minute he tucked the ball into the corner of the net.