Tirol without a win again
Ried celebrate first home win of the season against WSG
SV Ried won 2-0 at home against WSG Tirol and enjoyed their first home win in the Bundesliga this season. The Tyroleans continue to slip down the table after five games without a win.
Promoted SV Ried were able to celebrate a complete success in front of their own fans for the first time this Bundesliga season. The team from Innviertel deservedly won their clash with neighbors WSG Tirol 2:0 (1:0) on Saturday and moved up to seventh place. A penalty goal from Mark Grosse (15th) and a wonderful strike from Antonio Van Wyk (80th) gave the Ried side their first win after just one point from three games.
Early lead through penalty
Ried coach Maximilian Senft relied on the same starting eleven for the third time in a row, which took command right from the start. The Ried pressing worked and was the starting point for the early lead, as WSG defender Jamie Lawrence was forced to lose the ball in front of his own goal. Goalkeeper Adam Stejskal then pulled Ante Bajic off his feet and Grosse converted the penalty safely.
Offside goal for Ried
WSG were never really dangerous in the first half and were lucky not to go further behind. Kingstone Mutandwa hit the crossbar (35'), but was probably also offside. A header from Van Wyk (45.+2) was disallowed by the VAR because Bajic was just offside with his head.
Even a quadruple change didn't help
In a game that was initially disjointed after the break, WSG coach Philipp Semlic reacted with a quadruple change in the 65th minute. He replaced his entire forward line and brought on former goalscorer Nikolai Baden Frederiksen, who had only been signed on Thursday. However, it was the newly promoted team that continued to press and remain more dangerous. Van Wyk's 74th-minute shot was just blocked, but in the 80th minute he tucked the ball into the corner of the net.
First win since August
Rieder deserved their first win since August 30. Tirol did not manage a single shot on goal in the second half, remained without a goal for the first time this season and are now winless in six games.
Ried im Innkreis (APA) - Soccer Bundesliga (9th round):
SV Ried - WSG Tirol final score 2:0 (1:0). Ried, BWT Oberösterreichische Arena, referee Ciochirca.
Ried: Leitner - Havenaar, Sollbauer, Steurer - Bajic (89. Rossdorfer), Maart, Mayer (89. Rasner), Pomer - Grosse (86. Bajlicz), Mutandwa (60. Kiedl), Van Wyk (88. Boguo)
WSG: Stejskal - Boras, Lawrence, Kubatta (65. Gugganig) - Butler, Taferner, Müller, Böckle - Wels (65. Baden Frederiksen), Ola-Adebomi (65. Anselm), Sabitzer (65. Hinterseer)
Yellow cards: Sollbauer, Mutandwa, coach Senft or Müller, Butler, Kubatta, Lawrence
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
