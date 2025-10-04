Surprise in qualifying
Qualifying LIVE: Mercedes and Verstappen lead the way
Mercedes driver George Russell has secured pole position for the Formula 1 night race in Singapore. The Briton surprisingly secured the best grid position for the Grand Prix on Sunday (2pm) with a risky lap in qualifying on Saturday.
Defending champion Max Verstappen (+0.182 seconds) completes the front row in the Red Bull, while world championship leader Oscar Piastri was already a respectful third in the McLaren (+0.366).
McLaren team-mate and last year's winner Lando Norris had to settle for fifth place behind Kimi Antonelli in the second "Silver Arrow". Behind them were the two Ferraris of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. For Russell, it was the second pole position of the current season after Canada and the seventh of his career. "It feels great, tomorrow will certainly be a hot and sweaty race," said Russell.
Mercedes Head of Communications Bradley Lord spoke of a "super result" and was looking forward to the floodlit race, in which overtaking maneuvers are difficult. "We believe that we have taken a step forward. Hopefully we can prove that tomorrow," he said on ServusTV.
Red Bull anger at Norris
Verstappen, meanwhile, was annoyed with a slow McLaren that had impeded his fast attempt. "It wasn't Oscar," said the Dutchman and laughed. "That was a shame, of course, otherwise it could have been close. Of course I'm a bit disappointed, but being second is also quite good." According to the Austro racing team's calculations, "it would have been very close," said Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko.
The McLaren drivers, on the other hand, were not yet able to play out their role as favorites in Singapore. "It wasn't even possible to finish on pole. But I'm quite happy, it was a pretty clean session for me," analyzed Piastri. Team boss Andrea Stella nevertheless spoke of a "great starting position", as the Papaya team could secure the win in the constructors' championship early with 13 points. "We are aware of that. But the other cars are also competitive this weekend. We no longer have a clear lead, which is obviously good for the spectacle," said the Italian.
Following Verstappen's two recent victories in Monza and Baku, there could be another three-way battle in the World Championship race. The four-time champion is 69 points behind Piastri and 44 points behind second-placed Norris ahead of the remaining seven race weekends. However, Verstappen has never won on the Marina Bay Street Circuit - it is the only track on the world championship calendar.
New heat rule on Sunday
In hot and humid Singapore, the drivers will once again have to prepare for a real endurance test. With air temperatures of more than 31 degrees Celsius forecast for the race, the FIA has activated its new heat rule for the first time. The drivers are allowed to wear cooling vests and all cars must be equipped with appropriate technical devices. The required minimum weight of the cars is therefore increased by five kilos to 805 kg.
Verstappen described the rule as "ridiculous" and announced that he would not be wearing the cooling vest in the race. "Sweating a little is okay for me. And the vest gets really hot after 15 to 20 minutes, so it doesn't help at all," the Dutchman told Viaplay. Verstappen is annoyed that the cooling vest is to become mandatory in the coming season in extreme heat. Every driver should take responsibility for their own health, explained the 28-year-old.
