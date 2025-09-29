Tomás Händel for Austria? That’s what the ÖFB says!

"I don't see any unknowns here!"

For the upcoming "tough games" in the World Cup qualifiers, Händel was of course not an issue anyway, because for the time being, according to Kornetka, they are relying on players "who are used to our style of soccer". By and large, the squad is the same as the one from the European Championships in summer 2024. "I don't see any unknowns, the boys are used to each other. That's something that seemed very promising to us," explained Rangnick's closest colleague.