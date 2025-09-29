Born in Portugal
Tomás Händel for Austria? That’s what the ÖFB says!
He is still "only" a dual national who has played for Portugal at U21 level - but he could soon be a "new addition" to the Austrian national team! It is now official that 24-year-old Tomás Händel has caught the eye of the ÖFB, as Lars Kornetka, assistant to team boss Ralf Rangnick, confirmed the interest when announcing the team squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers ...
Händel, a defensive midfielder for Red Star Belgrade, has been a topic of interest for some time, according to Kornetka. However, his international status has not yet been finalized. "We don't yet know exactly whether he will be able to play for us." The 24-year-old has already played for the U21s of his native Portugal in 2021, but also has Austrian citizenship through his grandparents.
"I don't see any unknowns here!"
For the upcoming "tough games" in the World Cup qualifiers, Händel was of course not an issue anyway, because for the time being, according to Kornetka, they are relying on players "who are used to our style of soccer". By and large, the squad is the same as the one from the European Championships in summer 2024. "I don't see any unknowns, the boys are used to each other. That's something that seemed very promising to us," explained Rangnick's closest colleague.
International battle for the midfielder?
Händel moved from Vitória Guimarães in Portugal to Red Star Belgrade for 3.1 million euros at the beginning of September, making him Marko Arnautović's teammate. According to "Transfermarkt.at", Händel currently has a market value of 10 million euros. He made a total of 118 appearances for Guimarães, scoring six goals and providing six assists.
It is rumored that Händel is still in the decision-making phase - also because Portugal's team boss Roberto Martínez declared last year that the left-footer is on the Portuguese A team's watch list. In other words, there could be a real international battle for the midfielder ...
