Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

German Bundesliga

Dortmund win, Leipzig down Wolfsburg

Nachrichten
27.09.2025 05:17
Karim Adeyemi scored the goal to make it 2:0.
Karim Adeyemi scored the goal to make it 2:0.(Bild: AFP/KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV)

Borussia Dortmund remain hot on the heels of leaders FC Bayern in the German Bundesliga. ÖFB team player Marcel Sabitzer and Co. won 2:0 at FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday to maintain their unbeaten status and remain just two points behind the flawless defending champions. The latter had already gained the upper hand with a 4-0 win over Werder Bremen on Friday to kick off Round 5. Third place is still occupied by RB Leipzig.

0 Kommentare

Despite a missed penalty by Christoph Baumgartner (90th), the "Bulls" won 1-0 in Wolfsburg and are only three points off the top spot after their fourth win of the season. Bayer Leverkusen jumped to fourth place for the time being thanks to a 2:1 win at FC St. Pauli. The Werkself thus remain unbeaten under new coach Kasper Hjulmand. 1. FC Heidenheim collected their first points with a 2:1 win against FC Augsburg, with both stragglers on three points. The "red lantern" will remain with Mönchengladbach (2) at least until Sunday.

Dortmund as counter-attack specialists
Dortmund shone as counter-attack specialists in Mainz. Immediately after Mainz's Paul Nebel had hit the bar, Daniel Svensson made it 1:0 for the visitors at the end of a counter-attack (27'). Karim Adeyemi had a hand in the build-up, which was also the case with goal number two. This time, the ex-Salzburg man used his speed to initiate a counter-attack in his own half and finished into the corner himself after preparatory work from Julian Brandt (40'). Adeyemi has now been involved in six goals in the last four competitive matches, scoring three times himself.

  There was only one more upset after the break. Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner was the last man to foul Adeyemi outside the penalty area as he broke through after a long Kobel clearance and was rightly shown the red card (67'). BVB failed to score any more goals with Sabitzer playing until the 77th minute despite being outnumbered.

An early goal from Johan Bakayoko (8') was enough for Leipzig, who also had Nicolas Seiwald in the starting eleven alongside Baumgartner, to take three points from Wolfsburg and secure win number four in a row. The fact that Baumgartner put a penalty just wide of the goal shortly before the end had no consequences. For Wolfsburg, Patrick Wimmer remained in the dressing room at the break. Leverkusen continued their upward trend under Hjulmand, picking up seven points out of a possible nine. Edmond Tapsoba (25) and Ernest Poku (58) scored for the 2024 champions.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf