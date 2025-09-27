Dortmund win, Leipzig down Wolfsburg

Dortmund as counter-attack specialists

Dortmund shone as counter-attack specialists in Mainz. Immediately after Mainz's Paul Nebel had hit the bar, Daniel Svensson made it 1:0 for the visitors at the end of a counter-attack (27'). Karim Adeyemi had a hand in the build-up, which was also the case with goal number two. This time, the ex-Salzburg man used his speed to initiate a counter-attack in his own half and finished into the corner himself after preparatory work from Julian Brandt (40'). Adeyemi has now been involved in six goals in the last four competitive matches, scoring three times himself.