Political hammer: green light for construction of Lobau Tunnel

Hardly any other transport project has ever caused as much discussion in Austria as the construction of the Lobau Tunnel. The project has been on the agenda since 1993, and in 2002 the construction of the S1 was included in the Federal Roads Act. Since then, the dimensions of the project have been changed several times and the start of the project has been delayed. The basis for this was ultimately also a luxury expert opinion revealed by the "Krone", the former transport minister of the Green Party, Leonore Gewessler. The evaluation cost a whopping 460,000 euros.