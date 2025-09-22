Ailing economy
Metalworkers are likely to face a flash wage settlement
In contrast to two years ago, this year's metalworkers' wage round could be very short. In view of high inflation, the union started the negotiations without any concrete wage demands. Now the agreement could be reached in a flash.
All parties involved are aware of the seriousness of the situation, and if they receive a viable offer from the employers' side, "then there may well be a quick agreement", said PRO-GE national chairman Reinhold Binder on Monday before the start of the economic talks with all the trade associations in the metal industry. "An agreement today is quite realistic."
The wage talks are taking place in a particularly tense economic situation, especially in the metal industry. "We see collective bargaining as operating on an open heart", said employee negotiator Binder. He did not want to put a figure on where the "pain threshold" lies for him.
In previous years, it was usual for the union to say on the first day what percentage wage and salary increase it was demanding. However, employees and employers seem to agree that the economic situation is difficult.
They will "discuss things responsibly and reasonably", said GPA Federal Managing Director Mario Ferrari. He wants to "vehemently represent" the employees' point of view, but also shed light on the operational situation.
Rising costs, 10,000 jobs cut
"We have lost more than 20 percent of our production output," said Christian Knill, Chairman of the Metalworking Industry, in the run-up to the event. The industry is facing rising costs and has already cut 10,000 jobs. "Our location is too expensive, and in this respect we strongly believe that this year's negotiations will be about competitiveness and restraint in wages and salaries, so to speak," said Knill. He is aiming for an agreement below the "rolling" inflation rate of the last twelve months of 2.8 percent. Instead, he wants to focus on the ECB's inflation target of two percent.
PRO-GE Federal Chairman Reinhold Binder and - for the white-collar workers - GPA Federal Managing Director Mario Ferrari are negotiating with the Metalworkers' Trade Association (FMTI) for around 190,000 employees. At the same time, the vida trade union is negotiating for around 55,000 employees at 92 companies in the rail sector.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.