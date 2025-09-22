Metalworkers are likely to face a flash wage settlement

Rising costs, 10,000 jobs cut

"We have lost more than 20 percent of our production output," said Christian Knill, Chairman of the Metalworking Industry, in the run-up to the event. The industry is facing rising costs and has already cut 10,000 jobs. "Our location is too expensive, and in this respect we strongly believe that this year's negotiations will be about competitiveness and restraint in wages and salaries, so to speak," said Knill. He is aiming for an agreement below the "rolling" inflation rate of the last twelve months of 2.8 percent. Instead, he wants to focus on the ECB's inflation target of two percent.