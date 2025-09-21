Verstappen triumphs in Baku, fiasco for Piastri

Rare Piastri blunder

In the chaotic qualifying session the day before with six red flags, Verstappen secured first place on the grid for the first time in Baku. Sainz and Lawson started the race behind him, while Norris (7th) and last year's winner Piastri (9th) had a race to catch up. In contrast to his direct rivals, Verstappen chose the hardest tire compound and easily defended the top position. Behind him, Piastri fluffed his start, dropped back to the rear of the field and shortly afterwards braked heavily into the wall, as he had done the day before. This ended a series of 34 Grands Prix and six sprints in the points for the Australian.