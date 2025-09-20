Styrians with great morale
WAC leads twice at Hartberg, but does not win
TSV Hartberg and WAC drew 2:2 (1:2) in the rematch of the 2025 ÖFB Cup final in the Bundesliga on Saturday!
The Cup winners from Carinthia went ahead twice through Markus Pink (13') and Dejan Zukic (36') in front of a sparse crowd at Hartberg's alternative stadium in Maria-Enzersdorf (1097 spectators). The Styrians equalized through Elias Havel (27th/penalty) and Maximilian Fillafer (77th).
Hartberg's third and probably last league game in "exile" ended with their first point. Manfred Schmid's team are sixth in the table for the time being. Fourth-placed WAC have one point more.
Pink on the spot
The Styrians were surprised early on by a long ball from Dominik Baumgartner. Pink finished alone in front of goalkeeper Tom Hülsmann in goal-scoring style. It was the striker's fifth goal of the season and he headed over four minutes later.
Hartberg, who had started with more of the play, struck back with a penalty. Marco Hoffmann cleverly put his body between the ball and the onrushing Nicolas Wimmer, who hit the Hartberg player on the bottom of the leg. The visitors protested loudly - Wimmer, Chibuike Nwaiwu and coach Dietmar Kühbauer were all shown yellow. Havel loaded Nikolas Polster, who had returned to goal, for his third goal of the season.
Havel again and again
The goalscorer appeared dangerously in front of goal again a little later, but hit the ball with his shin. Wolfsberg were more efficient. Zukic finished off a flowing move via Angelo Gattermayer and Boris Matic in the center with an impressive direct shot. Havel missed the quick TSV reply after a chip ball from Tobias Kainz (38'), Alessandro Schöpf on the other side made it 1:3 (44'). Matic crossed again, but Dominic Vincze saved on the line when the ÖFB team returnee shot.
Manfred Schmid reacted to the interval deficit with a triple substitution. Both full-backs were replaced. The teams returned from the break with Havel's next goal. The striker remained an inefficient source of danger. After a lengthy injury stoppage following an aerial duel, WAC defender Baumgartner resumed with a turban and immediately after his return was beaten by Havel, whose shot was blocked by Polster at the feet of Hoffmann. The Hartberg striker, however, chased the great chance to make it 2:2 over the goal (56').
"Joker" goal for the final score
The visitors subsequently controlled the game, but were repeatedly unable to clear the situation in the 77th minute. Lukas Fridrikas put the ball into the back of the net and Fillafer completed the co-production of two "jokers" to make it 2:2. The final phase now belonged to Hartberg, but there were no more concrete scoring opportunities. Hartberg now have four real away games to come before celebrating their return to the modernized Profertil Arena against Austria Vienna at the beginning of November. The renovation work is on schedule.
The result:
TSV Hartberg - Wolfsberger AC 2:2 (1:2)
Maria Enzersdorf, Datenpol Arena, 1097 spectators, referee Weinberger
Goals: 0:1 (14.) Pink, 1:1 (26.) Havel (penalty), 1:2 (36.) Zukic, 2:2 (77.) Fillafer
Yellow cards: Heil, Schmid (coach) or Baumgartner, Wimmer, Nwaiwu, Kühbauer (coach)
Hartberg : Hülsmann - Kovacevic (46. Fillafer), Vincze, Spendlhofer, Wilfinger, Coulibaly (46. Hennig) - Heil, Markus (46. Prokop), Kainz - Hoffmann (68. Fridrikas), Havel (84. Mijic)
WAC: Polster - Baumgartner (76. Drame), Nwaiwu, Wimmer (46. Diabate) - Matic, Piesinger (64. Chukwu), Schöpf, Renner - Zukic (76. Agyemang) - Pink (91. Dosso), Gattermayer
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.