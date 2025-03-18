Vorteilswelt
Beaches closed

Australia: Horrible yellow foam, sick surfers

Nachrichten
18.03.2025 10:09

Masses of yellow foam on the beach and numerous dead sea creatures have called the authorities in South Australia onto the scene. Surfers and bathers who were in the sea in the region at the weekend complained of cold and allergy-like symptoms such as itchy eyes and breathing difficulties. 

In addition, numerous dead fish, seahorses and octopuses were washed ashore, as the 9News channel reported, citing eyewitnesses.

Explosive bloom of toxic algae
Experts suspect that a microalgae bloom could be responsible. This is the scientific term for an explosive growth of algae, which can be caused by over-fertilization from agricultural wastewater in combination with high temperatures and strong light.

(Bild: AP/AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur)
Certain types of algae produce toxic compounds such as cyanotoxins, which can cause skin irritation as well as severe organ damage. Microalgae are microscopically small, mostly single-celled algae.

Beaches closed
The Department of the Environment has temporarily closed the beaches of Waitpinga and Parsons south of Adelaide, the capital of the state of South Australia. Several authorities, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), have launched investigations into the cause of the phenomenon. Teams are on site to take water samples, they said.

An EPA spokesperson was quoted by 9News as saying that the algae bloom was probably caused by stagnant water and a prolonged heat wave in the sea. "Temperatures are currently 2.5 degrees above normal, with light winds and low swells contributing to the conditions."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

