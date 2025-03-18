Ceasefire at an end
Israel: Attacks until all hostages are free
According to Hamas, at least five of its officials and their relatives have been killed in new Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip. "We will not stop fighting until all the hostages have returned home and all our war aims have been achieved," said Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz.
In addition to the release of all hostages, the war aims also include the destruction of Hamas. The Palestinian terrorist organization still holds 59 hostages, 35 of whom are believed to be dead. In total, around 1,200 people were killed in the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 and more than 250 Israelis were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip. This triggered the Gaza war.
A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into force around two months ago. During this time, there were repeated deadly attacks in the Gaza Strip. The latest Israeli airstrikes are the heaviest since the ceasefire came into force (see video above). The Hamas health authority reported more than 330 deaths on Tuesday morning.
Population called on to flee
At least five Hamas officials and their relatives have been killed, including Mohammed al-Jmasi from the politburo and his grandchildren, the head of the Hamas Interior Ministry and General Mahmoud Abu Watfa, who headed the police and security services in the Gaza Strip.
Israel's army has called on the residents of Khan Younis and Beit Hanun to flee. "These areas are dangerous combat zones," it said in an appeal published in Arabic. Israeli media assume that the offensive is to be expanded.
White House: "Hamas has decided on war"
The White House announced that it had been informed of the attacks. "Hamas could have released hostages to extend the ceasefire, but instead chose denial and war," said National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes. According to an Israeli official, US President Donald Trump has given the green light for the resumption of attacks on Hamas.
Hamas announced on Tuesday that it was in talks with the mediators. They are interested in agreeing on a ceasefire again.
