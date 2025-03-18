200 dead in attacks
Israel has canceled ceasefire in the Gaza Strip
On Tuesday night, Israel's government called off the ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. According to Palestinian reports, at least 200 people were killed in airstrikes (see video above).
"This follows Hamas' repeated refusal to release our hostages and its rejection of all proposals it has received from US Presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and the mediators," announced the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The country will now resume its military operations against the terrorist organization.
The Palestinian rescue service reported at least 35 airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. These are said to be the heaviest airstrikes since the ceasefire began on January 19, 2025. The high-ranking Hamas representative Mahmoud Abu Watfa and many children are said to be among the more than 200 dead.
Netanyahus Büro zum Ende der Waffenruhe
An initial six-week ceasefire was agreed in January. So far, neither side has been able to agree on the conditions for an extension. The fate of the 59 Israeli hostages is now uncertain, said a Hamas representative. Only 24 of them are said to be still alive. On Sunday, Israel's government had declared its willingness to continue the talks under certain conditions.
White House: "All hell will break loose"
The latest proposal from the USA and Israel envisaged the return of the remaining hostages in return for a longer-term ceasefire. The fighting would have ceased by April. However, Hamas had insisted on starting negotiations on a permanent end to the war and a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces, as provided for in the original agreement.
The White House said it had been informed of the latest Israeli airstrikes. "As President Trump has made clear, Hamas, the Houthi, Iran and all those who wish to terrorize not only Israel, but the United States of America, will have a price to pay. All hell will break loose," said spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.
According to the Hamas health authority, more than 48,500 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, including many women and children. Israel's government speaks of around 20,000 terrorists killed. According to this, more than half of the dead would be civilians.
