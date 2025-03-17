FPÖ’s Nepp has nothing against well-integrated Turks

The FPÖ has recently been criticized in some quarters for specifically courting Turkish voters. The blue politician Leo Lugner was recently a guest at an event organized by the Islamic association Atib and was looking for votes. This organization has already been described as radical by the Freedom Party. However, Nepp pointed out that Lugner was there as a private businessman and representative of Lugner City. In general, he has nothing against well-integrated Turks - he does not see the fact that they mostly belong to Islam as a problem, religion is a private matter.