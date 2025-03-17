Afghans vs. Ukrainians
Automatically saved draft
They actually came because they wanted to find peace and quiet with us and escape the wars in their countries. But they couldn't let their fists rest and there were three attacks at once: Ukrainians against Afghans. The background was small headsets and revenge.
They come from countries where there is or has been war for decades. Nevertheless, three Afghan youths (15 to 18 years old) and two Ukrainians (15 and 17 years old) fought with each other three times at the weekend. The reason for the multiple fights: The Afghan trio allegedly robbed the two Ukrainians of their Airpods - small headphones that are particularly popular with teenagers.
Thieves pursued
The first crime scene was Linz Central Station, where the two groups clashed at around 10.30 p.m. on Saturday. Understandably, the Ukrainians did not want to put up with the theft and followed the thieves to Kirchdorf an der Krems, where another brawl broke out in the station area at 0.30 am on Sunday.
The fists flew again
15 hours later, fists were flying once again, Afghans and Ukrainians clashed once more in the district town. Several patrols raced to the scene to break up the altercation. However, no one was seriously injured.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.