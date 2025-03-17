Vorteilswelt
Afghans vs. Ukrainians

Nachrichten
17.03.2025 20:39

They actually came because they wanted to find peace and quiet with us and escape the wars in their countries. But they couldn't let their fists rest and there were three attacks at once: Ukrainians against Afghans. The background was small headsets and revenge.

They come from countries where there is or has been war for decades. Nevertheless, three Afghan youths (15 to 18 years old) and two Ukrainians (15 and 17 years old) fought with each other three times at the weekend. The reason for the multiple fights: The Afghan trio allegedly robbed the two Ukrainians of their Airpods - small headphones that are particularly popular with teenagers.

Thieves pursued
The first crime scene was Linz Central Station, where the two groups clashed at around 10.30 p.m. on Saturday. Understandably, the Ukrainians did not want to put up with the theft and followed the thieves to Kirchdorf an der Krems, where another brawl broke out in the station area at 0.30 am on Sunday.

The fists flew again
15 hours later, fists were flying once again, Afghans and Ukrainians clashed once more in the district town. Several patrols raced to the scene to break up the altercation. However, no one was seriously injured.

Porträt von Christoph Gantner
Christoph Gantner
