Trump makes the world’s most important phone call today

Meinl-Reisinger: "The ball is now in Russia's court"

Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, who attended her first EU Council of Ministers, said that she considered it important to strengthen Ukraine's negotiating position. The most important guarantee for its security was "the good equipment of the Ukrainian army", she said in response to Kallas' proposal. She also welcomed the breakthrough achieved by Ukraine and the US in Jeddah in the negotiations for a ceasefire. Ukraine is ready for peace: "Ukraine wants peace, the ball is now in Russia's court."