Risky turning maneuver led to accident on B 320

On Monday, a 58-year-old woman from the Graz-Umgebung district drove her car from the Hauser Kaibling valley station onto the B 320 towards Gröbming. Shortly afterwards, according to the police, the woman suddenly wanted to turn in the middle of the road. In doing so, she probably overlooked a car driving behind her, driven by a 71-year-old woman from Graz. The two cars collided.