Dylan Patel, founder of the research firm SemiAnalysis, welcomed the possible job cuts. Intel boss Pat Gelsinger, who was fired in December, had been "too nice". "He didn't want to lay off middle management employees to the extent that would have been necessary." In response to the years-long slump at what was once the world's largest semiconductor manufacturer, Gelsinger launched a multi-billion euro restructuring package last August, as part of which around one in six jobs have been cut across the group to date. It was around this time that Tan, the former head of the software company Cadence, left Intel's Board of Directors.