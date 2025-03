Grief counseling with horses in the provostry

"Contact with horses is intended to help people allow their feelings to come to rest and recharge their batteries," explains Irene Christof from the bereavement contact point at Hospiz Vorarlberg. The mourners are supported by a therapist for equine-assisted therapy and experienced grief counselors. Experience in dealing with animals is not necessary to take part. The group (limited to six places) meets once a month on Tuesdays from 10 to 11.30 am. Registration by telephone on 0676 88420 5154.