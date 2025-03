“This really is a skiing disaster!”

A new episode of "Krone oder Kasperl"! This time the topics on Michael Fally and Peter Moizi's show: Rapid's move into the top 6, sensational club Blau-Weiß Linz, Marcel Sabitzer, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, the upcoming international matches, the Formula 1 season opener in Australia, the "skiing disaster" for Austria and the suit farce among the ski jumpers (all in the video above).