“It has never been as difficult financially as it is now”

When Lukas Vogl was born, Robert Hammer had already been mayor for eleven years. Yesterday, six days before the Styrian local council elections, the two shook hands for the first time as colleagues at the headquarters of the Styrian People's Party: Hammer, with 41 years of service, is the longest-serving local leader in the whole of Austria, Vogl, with one year of service, the youngest in Styria. "I think that's wonderful," says Hammer and laughs in the direction of his young colleague. "He has the best chance of becoming the long-serving mayor one day!"