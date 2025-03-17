Bozner Platz will be 2.5 million euros cheaper

"The square will not only be cheaper, but we are also right on schedule. The new city government had set itself these two goals from the outset," said Mayor Anzengruber happily, "we are investing here for future generations. The spaciousness of the square with its more than 5,000 square meters of space will only really become visible when it is completed in autumn 2025 and will greatly enhance the axis from the train station to the city centre."