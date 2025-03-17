Ground-breaking ceremony
Bozner Platz will be 2.5 million euros cheaper
After years of debate, the ground-breaking ceremony for the redesign of Bozner Platz in Innsbruck took place on Monday. There will be traffic restrictions and obstructions until the fall.
The redesign of Bozner Platz is picking up speed: Construction preparations have been underway since March 10, and the official groundbreaking ceremony took place on Monday. The redesign will start at the end of March/beginning of April.
Nine million euros were originally planned
With the votes of the city government, the award of the master builder contract was approved by a majority in the city senate on January 21, 2025. "The square will appear much larger, more unsealed and effectively cooler," says Mayor Johannes Anzengruber in response to an inquiry from Krone. The best bidder's offer for the master builder work of 4.36 million euros is significantly below the estimate at around 2.5 million euros. This will significantly reduce the total costs from the originally planned almost nine million euros.
"The square will not only be cheaper, but we are also right on schedule. The new city government had set itself these two goals from the outset," said Mayor Anzengruber happily, "we are investing here for future generations. The spaciousness of the square with its more than 5,000 square meters of space will only really become visible when it is completed in autumn 2025 and will greatly enhance the axis from the train station to the city centre."
New square to be opened this year
Of course, there will be traffic disruptions around the square during this time. "Construction sites are always associated with inconvenience for the surrounding area. That's why we have appointed a construction site supervisor who will work closely with local residents, businesses and road users as well as the construction company to ensure optimal interaction," emphasizes Anzengruber.
During construction phase 1 (from Monday throughout the spring), cars will be able to access Bozner Platz via Meinhardstraße, Adamgasse and Brixner Straße. Cyclists will also be routed via this route - although they are generally advised to use Salurner Straße. The central garage (Wilhelm-Greil-Straße) can also be reached via Meinhardstraße and Brixner Straße.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.