Youth Welfare Office: “Not a day goes by without a report”

It is not always obvious, but deserves all the more attention: violence against children is still a sad part of everyday life in Graz. "Children sometimes tell us of their own accord that they are shouted at, pulled by the ears or beaten," says Ingrid Krammer, Head of Department at the Office for Youth and Family Affairs. For ten years now, the on-call service has provided a central point of contact for this issue - 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.