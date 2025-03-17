Vorteilswelt
Violence against children

Youth Welfare Office: “Not a day goes by without a report”

Nachrichten
17.03.2025 13:54

The Youth and Family Office in Graz is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its on-call service. But there is not much to celebrate: reports of violence against children are on the rise - in all age groups, social classes and cultures. This makes it all the more important that the lines are open around the clock.

It is not always obvious, but deserves all the more attention: violence against children is still a sad part of everyday life in Graz. "Children sometimes tell us of their own accord that they are shouted at, pulled by the ears or beaten," says Ingrid Krammer, Head of Department at the Office for Youth and Family Affairs. For ten years now, the on-call service has provided a central point of contact for this issue - 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

There are 64 social workers who are always ready to listen. Team leader, Helmut Sixt: "Crises don't have office opening hours. Not a day goes by without a report of violence against children." The figures prove this more than clearly: 1,461 reports were received in 2024 - 150 more than in the previous year. This resulted in 689 on-site risk assessments, a figure that has also been rising for years. Nevertheless, the number of entry bans issued has decreased by 50 since 2023.

Ten years of on-call service at the Youth Welfare Office in Graz and six years of "encouragers" (from left): Helmut Sixt (Head of on-call service), Ingrid Krammer (Head of Office) and Youth/Family Councillor Kurt Hohensinner (ÖVP) (Bild: Fanny Gasser)
Ten years of on-call service at the Youth Welfare Office in Graz and six years of "encouragers" (from left): Helmut Sixt (Head of on-call service), Ingrid Krammer (Head of Office) and Youth/Family Councillor Kurt Hohensinner (ÖVP)
(Bild: Fanny Gasser)

Youth and Family Councillor Kurt Hohensinner (ÖVP) calls the statistics "very alarming". At the same time, however, it is also positive that more acts of violence are being reported, emphasizes Sixt. The majority of calls still come from people outside the family (often teachers), "although more and more young people are also contacting us themselves," says the expert.

Violence against children knows no origin
The so-called "courage maker", a mascot made from recycled materials that is handed out at elementary school, is intended to provide low-threshold access. 16,000 have already landed in children's hands since the campaign began - supplemented with appropriate educational work. Parents are also encouraged to contact the youth welfare office: "There is no family that does not reach its limits," says Krammer. Hohensinner emphasizes that it is not a "personal defeat" to seek support.

Men in particular are still considered to be a danger to families. Both boys and girls are affected. Particularly exciting: "Violence against children happens in all age groups, social classes and cultures," says the youth councillor and family man. With reference to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, Krammer emphasizes: "Children have a right to a non-violent upbringing. Safeguarding this right concerns us all."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Fanny Gasser
Fanny Gasser
