Crazy beauty routine
Kreuzmayr never goes to bed without an anti-wrinkle bra
Just last week, beautiful pictures of Tatjana Kreuzmayr were published for Intimissimi. Now the daughter of cult singer Waterloo has revealed her beauty secrets - and they are quite unusual.
Tatjana Kreuzmayr uses all kinds of unusual beauty gadgets to keep her youthful appearance. Her range includes not only an LED mask, but also a laser hair removal device, a derma pen, a skincare booster and much more.
Beauty gadgets for around 2500 euros
According to ProSieben, the Intimissimi beauty has already spent around 2500 euros on her beauty gadgets.
And of course, the term beauty sleep also takes on a new dimension with Kreuzmayr. Because the 35-year-old never goes to bed without her matching beauty gadgets. Anti-wrinkle breast bra, chin mask and sock curlers are put on every night so that there is no rude awakening the next morning.
Wrinkle-free décolleté, firm jawline
"This is my anti-wrinkle breast bra, it's what I always wear at night," she explained in the ProSieben interview and revealed: "It's for wrinkles in the décolleté."
Of course she knows that she looks "funny" with her chin mask, Kreuzmayr continued. "But the whole thing is great for the jawline, it tightens the face. And I feel so nicely wrapped up in it." It's not as uncomfortable as everyone thinks, adds the influencer, who worked as a primary school teacher until a few years ago.
"It's about me, about a face"
Would she lie down next to a partner at night like this? "I would too, yes, why not?" she laughs. "The person knows what I look like afterwards."
After all, it's also "about me, about my face, about my skincare, about my anti-ageing". And if he really loves her, then he certainly wouldn't mind, Kreuzmayr concludes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.