Cancellation due to conditions
Schönbrunn Group investigates Kalkbrenner concert
An organizer has cancelled all open-air concerts in the courtyard of Schönbrunn Palace because the legal noise protection requirements are "not feasible". A feasibility study for an acoustic concept is now being carried out.
The subject of the study is a concert by German musician and producer Paul Kalkbrenner on September 12, 2025 in the cour d'honneur at Schönbrunn Palace. The study takes into account both the legal requirements of the City of Vienna's events authority (MA 36) as well as the cultural and historical significance of Schönbrunn Palace and the associated monument preservation requirements, the Schönbrunn Group announced on Monday.
The measures are intended to optimize the sound experience and noise protection at events. According to the organizer, the feasibility study will simulate and design new technologies, develop a directional sound concept and combine both with digital control systems. In this way, the sound propagation should be concentrated on the event area as much as possible.
"Long-term and sustainable use"
The company ProPerformance, which specializes in sound reinforcement and acoustics, is responsible for the implementation. "The final results will be agreed with the relevant authorities and then published. They will serve as the basis for developing a concept to enable the long-term and sustainable use of the Ehrenhof for cultural events," said Wolfgang Sauter from ProPerformance.
As reported, the organizer Show Factory has cancelled all concerts and musicals planned for 2025 at Schönbrunn Palace. These include the Fendrich musical "I Am From Austria" and the "Schönbrunn Classics" series. The reasons given for this include penalties already imposed for exceeding noise limits.
