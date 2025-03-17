Measles cases on the rise worldwide since 2023

Too few and late vaccinations

In order to eliminate measles worldwide, the World Health Organization (WHO) has set a vaccination rate target of 95%. Many countries, including Austria, are currently failing to achieve this. According to CRM, vaccinations are given too late and too little. In this country, measles is administered as a combination vaccine with components against mumps and rubella. Two vaccine doses are recommended from the age of ten months; according to the Ministry of Health, missing vaccinations can be given at any age.