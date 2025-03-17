Risk due to travel
Measles cases on the rise worldwide since 2023
Many countries have seen a significant increase in measles cases in the past year, including Austria. The waves of infection often began as early as 2023. Travel and migration are a risk, said the CRM Center for Travel Medicine in a press release.
The measles virus can easily spread from one person to another several days before the infected person even notices any symptoms of the disease. However, there is no animal host.
An illness usually begins with fever, cold symptoms and conjunctivitis. The characteristic rash on the body occurs later. The infection is usually mild and subsides on its own after one to two weeks.
"However, this should not obscure the fact that complications regularly occur," said Thomas Jelinek, Scientific Director of the CRM Center for Travel Medicine. Examples include middle ear and lung infections, and one in 1,000 cases leads to an inflammation of the brain. People with impaired immune function and babies and small children before their first birthday have an increased risk of severe cases.
Too few and late vaccinations
In order to eliminate measles worldwide, the World Health Organization (WHO) has set a vaccination rate target of 95%. Many countries, including Austria, are currently failing to achieve this. According to CRM, vaccinations are given too late and too little. In this country, measles is administered as a combination vaccine with components against mumps and rubella. Two vaccine doses are recommended from the age of ten months; according to the Ministry of Health, missing vaccinations can be given at any age.
During the coronavirus pandemic, measles vaccination campaigns were discontinued in many countries, since when cases have risen worldwide. "This also puts travelers at risk, who should therefore make sure they are fully vaccinated," recommends the CRM. One country that is currently particularly affected by the wave is Romania.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
