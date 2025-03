After winter, it’s getting spring-like again

In the course of the evening, however, the snow showers will subside everywhere. "The weather trend from Tuesday to Friday can be summarized relatively simply as lots of sunshine," says Dietz. And it's getting warmer every day. On Tuesday, temperatures will range between four and eleven degrees, on Wednesday between 9 and 15 degrees. "Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days - with temperatures between 17 and 20 degrees," predicts the expert.