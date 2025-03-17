"Harry & Meghan 2"
Is Netflix already secretly planning a divorce show?
Despite scathing reviews and massive online malice, Netflix is going through with it: Duchess Meghan's controversial lifestyle show, "With Love, Meghan", is getting a second season! But insiders believe that the streaming giant has long had its sights set on a much bigger coup - an explosive documentary about a possible separation of Harry and Meghan!
Experts are certain: Meghan's show is just a stopgap. Because what would really captivate millions of viewers in front of the screen is an exclusive "behind-the-scenes" divorce documentary about the royal couple. Netflix's focus on reality dramas has long since proven its worth - and what could be more exciting than the royal son's separation from his Hollywood duchess?
Secret Netflix plans revealed!
British celebrity journalist Marina Hyde is convinced that Netflix has already made two hard-hitting decisions: The $100 million contract signed in 2020 will not be renewed.
BUT: The couple will probably be offered the opportunity to realize further projects with them - in case the marriage should actually fail. Which, of course, is not on the cards at the moment.
"The reality is that many people will wait and see if there is a divorce. That might be why Netflix, or whoever it might be that's dealing with them, wants to have a vague hand in it," says Hyde.
Return to acting
Richard Osman, the brains behind countless TV hits in the UK, is also convinced that Duchess Meghan won't be disappearing from screens any time soon. In his view, however, a return to acting would be the best way for the former "Suits" actress to rake in the cash. She'd probably just have to "name her price".
