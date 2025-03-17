Dead in air strikes
Houthi now threaten USA with escalation
The US military has launched massive airstrikes against the Houthi militia in Yemen on the orders of President Donald Trump. More than 50 people have been killed. The attacks are expected to continue for days or weeks. Houthi spokesman Mohammed al-Bukhaiti has announced retaliation.
The Yemeni militia had previously said it would resume its attacks on ships crossing the Red Sea and nearby waters. According to its own statements, it is acting out of "solidarity" with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
The US military then carried out massive airstrikes against the Houthi militia in Yemen. These were attacks on bases, missile defense positions and leaders, US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday night. According to the Houthi, airstrikes by the American and British military also hit residential areas. In the provincial capital of Sadah, a power plant was hit and the power went out.
Here you can see a post by the Houthi spokesman.
Houthi spokesman Mohammed al-Bukhaiti threatened retaliation on Platform X: "We will meet escalation with escalation." It had attacked the US aircraft carrier "USS Harry Truman" and accompanying ships in the Red Sea with 18 missiles and a drone "in response to this aggression". In a televised speech, Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi also threatened to attack US cargo ships in the Red Sea. On Monday, he called on his compatriots to take to the streets "by the millions".
Trump warns Iran
"Be warned, because America will hold you accountable, and we will not be nice to you," Trump wrote to the leadership of Iran, which supports the Houthi. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi replied to X that the United States government "does not have the authority" to "dictate" Iran's foreign policy. He called for a stop to the killing of people in Yemen. "These attacks, which have led to the deaths of dozens of innocent Yemenis, are a blatant violation of the UN Charter and will put the security of the region at unprecedented risk," Foreign Office spokesman Ismail Baghai also said.
Trump had instructed the Pentagon to prepare military plans to combat the militia. He then approved the attack plan on Friday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
