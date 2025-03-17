Explanation for failure
“Is resilient!” Horner protects youngster
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has defended youngster Liam Lawson after his retirement in Australia. "It wouldn't be fair to blame him for the last spin," explained the Briton, praising his driver's "resilience". But not without sending a warning afterwards.
Ten races before the end, Red Bull driver Lawson crashed on Sunday and retired shortly before the finish. In difficult conditions, most of the young drivers had to learn the hard way - but experience shows that you can't afford to make too many mistakes with the bulls, who are used to success. But the "puppy protection" still applies.
After the race weekend in Australia, team boss Christian Horner demonstratively stood in front of his protégé. "It was a challenging weekend for him. We changed the car and gave him a bit more downforce, but overtaking is extremely difficult on this track," the Briton clarified.
"China won't be any easier"
He does not want to overestimate the difficulties in practice and qualifying. Horner even blames the entire team at least partially for the retirement itself: "We took the risk of leaving him out for a long time because he was outside the points anyway. But just at that moment it started to rain more heavily. So to blame him for the final spin would not be entirely fair."
Lawson himself, on the other hand, is quite self-critical and wants to make amends in China. Horner has praise for this, but also a warning: "The coming weekend will not be any easier, as it is a sprint race on a track he is not yet familiar with. But he is resilient. This weekend was not representative of what he can really do!"
