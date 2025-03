Top scorer Pöltl cannot avert Toronto’s defeat

When Pöltl left the court with just over five minutes remaining, Toronto was still 95:89 ahead. The Canadians then let the game at the Willamette River slip from their grasp in the final period. They are back in action on Monday (today) at the Phoenix Suns. The team from Arizona lost 96:107 on Sunday at the Los Angeles Lakers, who were led by Luka Doncic with 33 points. Kevin Durant (21) and Devin Booker (19) were the Suns' best scorers.