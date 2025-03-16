Fässler versus Fäßler on Sunday in two weeks’ time

There was no belated birthday present for the leading candidate of the Freedom Party: Christoph Waibel had celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday, but with 19.6 percent in the direct mayoral election on Sunday, it was not enough for the second round of voting. On the other hand, the FPÖ result in the election of city representatives is likely to have been a cause for celebration. The Freedom Party achieved 20.7 percent. They thus improved by 8.8 percent and gained 4 seats.