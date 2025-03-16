The knee! Marcel Sabitzer is out for the ÖFB team

No subsequent nominations for the time being

BVB and ÖFB did not disclose further details on the exact diagnosis on Sunday. However, Sabitzer will definitely miss the play-off duels for a return to League A of the Nations League against Serbia on Thursday in Vienna and on Sunday in Belgrade. For the time being, ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick has decided not to nominate him. Sabitzer has scored 20 goals in 87 international appearances for Austria to date. However, the midfielder, who turns 31 on Monday, is yet to score for Dortmund this season.