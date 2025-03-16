After the tearful drama
The knee! Marcel Sabitzer is out for the ÖFB team
Marcel Sabitzer will not be available for Austria's national soccer team in the first two international matches of the year against Serbia due to a knee injury!
However, his club Borussia Dortmund did not confirm the fears of a cruciate ligament rupture after an MRI examination on Sunday evening. According to the ÖFB and BVB, Sabitzer will initially undergo four weeks of rehabilitation training. A cruciate ligament rupture would have ended his season prematurely.
Sabitzer unfortunately twisted his right knee on Saturday in the league match at his former club RB Leipzig (0:2) in an attempted clearance against national team colleague Christoph Baumgartner after a collision with his teammate Pascal Groß. According to German media reports, a drawer test was carried out on the pitch to check for a possible cruciate ligament rupture. Sabitzer was then substituted in tears in the 33rd minute, supported by two supporters. He completed the return journey to the Ruhr region on crutches.
No subsequent nominations for the time being
BVB and ÖFB did not disclose further details on the exact diagnosis on Sunday. However, Sabitzer will definitely miss the play-off duels for a return to League A of the Nations League against Serbia on Thursday in Vienna and on Sunday in Belgrade. For the time being, ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick has decided not to nominate him. Sabitzer has scored 20 goals in 87 international appearances for Austria to date. However, the midfielder, who turns 31 on Monday, is yet to score for Dortmund this season.
ÖFB captain David Alaba only made his comeback for Real Madrid in January after suffering a complicated knee injury at the end of 2023. In contrast to Sabitzer, the defensive star could make his first appearance for Austria in 16 months against Serbia. Xaver Schlager is also in the squad, but according to Rangnick, he will only get brief appearances at most. The 27-year-old from RB Leipzig has not yet played a competitive match this year due to a new knee operation following the cruciate ligament rupture he suffered last May.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.