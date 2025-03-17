ÖVP wants tougher measures
Tougher stance on Islam agitation from Turkey
Radical Islamic propaganda is being spread in this country via Turkish associations, warns the ÖVP in Upper Austria. It speaks of an "Islamic-nationalist missionary offensive", fears "sabotage of democracy" and hopes for stricter legislation from the federal government.
Because the Turkish religious authority Diyanet has also declared an "Islamic-nationalist missionary offensive" in Austria, the alarm bells are ringing for ÖVP regional managing director Florian Hiegelsberger. The "Stratejik Plan 2024 - 2028" presents Islam as a "superior religion" and targets the population of Turkish origin throughout Europe.
Closeness to the Erdoğan party
Turkish associations such as ATIB or UID are a particular thorn in Hiegelsberger's side in this country, through which he believes radical Islamic propaganda is spread. The ÖVP politician points out that ATIB and UID are described in the current right-wing extremism report as associations with close ties to Turkish President Erdoğan's AKP. According to the current report on the protection of the constitution by the Ministry of the Interior, Upper Austria was in second place for "foreign-related extremism" activities in 2023 with 129 offenses behind Vienna (141) and in first place for "Islamist/jihadist-motivated offenses" with 89 offenses.
Every effort must be made to ensure that no funding falls into the wrong hands via associations and that Turkish nationalist propaganda is not spread unfiltered in Austrian society.
Florian Hiegelsberger, ÖVP-Landesgeschäftsführer
Possibilities for dissolving associations
Hiegelsberger hopes that the new federal government will take a tougher stance. "Under the guise of the Associations Act, sabotage of democracy, values and integration must no longer be allowed to go unpunished," he calls for stricter legislation. If the basic democratic order is called into question, the Associations Act should create "possibilities for the dissolution of associations by order of the authorities". Hiegelsberger also believes that state supervision of Muslim religious education and stricter regulations in the Assembly Act - such as a ban on demonstrations - would be appropriate.
More than 100,000 Muslims in Upper Austria
Because propaganda from abroad could well fall on fertile ground here: 17,200 people with Turkish citizenship live in Upper Austria, 21,300 people who were born in Turkey and more than 100,000 Muslims in total.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
