Tougher stance on Islam agitation from Turkey

Closeness to the Erdoğan party

Turkish associations such as ATIB or UID are a particular thorn in Hiegelsberger's side in this country, through which he believes radical Islamic propaganda is spread. The ÖVP politician points out that ATIB and UID are described in the current right-wing extremism report as associations with close ties to Turkish President Erdoğan's AKP. According to the current report on the protection of the constitution by the Ministry of the Interior, Upper Austria was in second place for "foreign-related extremism" activities in 2023 with 129 offenses behind Vienna (141) and in first place for "Islamist/jihadist-motivated offenses" with 89 offenses.