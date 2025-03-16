"Go to war"
Wild row over North: Kim sics lawyers on West
Kim Kardashian is furious with her ex-husband Kanye West and has sicced her lawyer on her ex: daughter North raps in his new song - even though the song also features Sean "Diddy" Combs. But the rapper has no intention of backing down.
On Saturday, Kanye West released the song entitled "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine" on X - and got himself into a lot of trouble with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
West drags daughter into "Diddy" scandal
The reason: At the beginning of the song, you can hear a thank-you message that was apparently addressed to West by "Diddy". He explains that no one else has contacted him while he is in prison awaiting trial - only Ye. The former music superstar is accused of rape and sex trafficking, among other things, and Combs' trial is due to begin in May.
West then calls "Diddy" a "father figure" in the song. And then daughter North raps the line: "When you see me shine, you see the light." Finally, "Diddy's" son "King" Combs also performs a line.
Kardashian takes action against song
As the Daily Mail reported, Kim Kardashian is furious that West has linked their daughter to Combs, who is in prison. She has since taken legal action to reverse the publication of the song.
Kim Kardashian likes to fool around with her daughter North on TikTok:
A source close to Kardashian also revealed that the mother-of-four had of course already tried to prevent the release in advance - to no avail. "She's working on getting the song removed from X," he added.
Shortly before he posted the song online, West had also published a screenshot of an exchange with Kardashian, which has since been deleted. In it, Kim had insisted that she owned the rights to her daughter's name and could therefore prevent North from being featured in her father's song.
"I will never speak to you again," West replied. "I'm going to war."
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were married from 2014 to 2022. In addition to daughter North, the ex-couple have three other children together: Saint (9), Chicago (7) and Psalm (5).
