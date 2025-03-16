Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Go to war"

Wild row over North: Kim sics lawyers on West

Nachrichten
16.03.2025 11:03

Kim Kardashian is furious with her ex-husband Kanye West and has sicced her lawyer on her ex: daughter North raps in his new song - even though the song also features Sean "Diddy" Combs. But the rapper has no intention of backing down.

0 Kommentare

On Saturday, Kanye West released the song entitled "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine" on X - and got himself into a lot of trouble with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

West drags daughter into "Diddy" scandal
The reason: At the beginning of the song, you can hear a thank-you message that was apparently addressed to West by "Diddy". He explains that no one else has contacted him while he is in prison awaiting trial - only Ye. The former music superstar is accused of rape and sex trafficking, among other things, and Combs' trial is due to begin in May.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married until 2022. (Bild: APA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married until 2022.
(Bild: APA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)

West then calls "Diddy" a "father figure" in the song. And then daughter North raps the line: "When you see me shine, you see the light." Finally, "Diddy's" son "King" Combs also performs a line.

Kardashian takes action against song
As the Daily Mail reported, Kim Kardashian is furious that West has linked their daughter to Combs, who is in prison. She has since taken legal action to reverse the publication of the song. 

Kim Kardashian likes to fool around with her daughter North on TikTok:

A source close to Kardashian also revealed that the mother-of-four had of course already tried to prevent the release in advance - to no avail. "She's working on getting the song removed from X," he added.

"Go to war"
Shortly before he posted the song online, West had also published a screenshot of an exchange with Kardashian, which has since been deleted. In it, Kim had insisted that she owned the rights to her daughter's name and could therefore prevent North from being featured in her father's song.

"I will never speak to you again," West replied. "I'm going to war."

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were married from 2014 to 2022. In addition to daughter North, the ex-couple have three other children together: Saint (9), Chicago (7) and Psalm (5).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf