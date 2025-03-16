Evening full of solidarity for

Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
16.03.2025 11:00

There was a good atmosphere and no losers at the "American Auction" at Gasthaus Huberwirt in the Waldviertel. The money was donated to the Waldviertel Benefit Association, which uses it to help people and families in the region who have suffered tragic strokes of fate.

The Waldviertel Benefit Association has been helping people and families in need for 23 years and was therefore deservedly one of the top 3 "Krone" charities.

Fossil "stone" got everything rolling
An anonymous donor, who trustingly approached Sonja Steinmötzger with a 140-million-year-old fossilized dinosaur excrement, literally set the ball rolling for the association and its chairman Willi Stöcklhuber to receive additional support. Steinmötzger took heart and, in addition to the benefit association and landlord Martin Huber, gained many other supporters, such as the artists Renate Amon and Resi Haltrich, who donated a painting. Rapids' legendary announcer Andy Marek also got involved and donated a soccer signed by the team.

Idea got wings
With "Strong Wings" President Beat Fankhauser, who makes sightseeing flights possible for people who have suffered strokes of fate, the idea of an "American auction" at Gasthaus Huberwirt in Rappoltschlag, Zwettl district, was finally given wings with the support of the "Krone". Fritz Gruber acted professionally as a spirited and committed auctioneer.

Well done - excellent atmosphere
The last bidder (as soon as Martin Huber's accordion music was over) was awarded a ten-euro bill. The small but excellent group of bidders included the President of the Provincial Parliament Karl Wilfing, District Governor Markus Peham and Regional Chairman Christian Seper. Doing good was the focus of the evening and the atmosphere was excellent. And so 3020 euros in donations were collected.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

René Denk
