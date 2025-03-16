Evening full of solidarity for

Fossil "stone" got everything rolling

An anonymous donor, who trustingly approached Sonja Steinmötzger with a 140-million-year-old fossilized dinosaur excrement, literally set the ball rolling for the association and its chairman Willi Stöcklhuber to receive additional support. Steinmötzger took heart and, in addition to the benefit association and landlord Martin Huber, gained many other supporters, such as the artists Renate Amon and Resi Haltrich, who donated a painting. Rapids' legendary announcer Andy Marek also got involved and donated a soccer signed by the team.