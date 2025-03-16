How to get the Styrian gardening season off to a good start

How does it work? There are plots of between 20 and 60 square meters. Some of the beds are pre-planted, but you can also get seeds and plants on site. For the rest of the season, the hobby gardeners are then required to do it themselves; advice and help is available if required, as well as a water connection and loaned equipment. The garden must be cultivated according to organic guidelines - chemicals are therefore taboo. You should plan around 1.5 hours per week for maintenance.