Four boys on board
A spectacular traffic accident late on Friday evening in the Tyrolean Stubai Valley: a car with four occupants aged between 16 and 19 left the glacier road, overturned several times on a steep slope and came to a halt on its roof on a forest path.
According to the police, the accident happened at around 11.15 pm. A 17-year-old local, who was accompanied by three other boys, was driving his car on the private public road of the Stubai Glacier lifts coming from Mieders in the direction of Mutterberg.
The car shot over the edge of the terrain at high speed and then overturned several times, plunging about 22 meters over a slope.
In the area of a steep left-hand bend, the car suddenly went over the edge of the road for unknown reasons. "The car shot over the edge of the terrain at high speed and then overturned several times, plunging around 22 meters over a slope before coming to a halt on the roof of a forest road," reported the police.
Occupants were able to free themselves from the wreck
The occupants were all able to free themselves from the vehicle. The driver sustained several bleeding wounds to his head, another passenger suffered minor injuries and the two other occupants are not believed to have sustained any injuries. "A breathalyzer test carried out on the driver was negative. The car was totaled."
