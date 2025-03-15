Heavenly slapstick with hellish consequences

God is invoked by advertisement

The content, briefly outlined: A major war is imminent and to prevent it, the League of Nations' Department of Health places a newspaper advertisement: in it, the scientist F. (Marielle Layher) calls on God to descend to prevent the worst from happening. But God has long since retired and sends Peter (Thomas Kramer) and two angels (Otti Engelhardt and Luiza Monteiro) to earth. But as soon as the curtain is lifted on Earth, it becomes clear that the people there no longer believe in God - nor in science or diplomacy. And certainly no one wants to take responsibility. And so the spiral of fears, prejudices and extremism begins to spin faster and faster until we reach the devil at the bottom. Will he be the one to save the world?