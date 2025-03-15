Graz Playhouse
Heavenly slapstick with hellish consequences
Maria Lazar's political farce "Hell on Earth" from the 1930s has frightening relevance in the present day - also thanks to the production by Karin Plötner, who is staging the play at the Schauspielhaus Graz.
If it weren't so sad, one would have to quote Shirley Bassey swinging: "It's All Just a Little Bit of History Repeating". But the story being repeated at the Schauspielhaus may come across as a comedy, but it is ultimately a tragedy: Maria Lazar's political farce "Hell on Earth", written in the 1930s and first performed in Innsbruck last year, reads like a commentary on the present despite its age.
God is invoked by advertisement
The content, briefly outlined: A major war is imminent and to prevent it, the League of Nations' Department of Health places a newspaper advertisement: in it, the scientist F. (Marielle Layher) calls on God to descend to prevent the worst from happening. But God has long since retired and sends Peter (Thomas Kramer) and two angels (Otti Engelhardt and Luiza Monteiro) to earth. But as soon as the curtain is lifted on Earth, it becomes clear that the people there no longer believe in God - nor in science or diplomacy. And certainly no one wants to take responsibility. And so the spiral of fears, prejudices and extremism begins to spin faster and faster until we reach the devil at the bottom. Will he be the one to save the world?
Katrin Plötner stages the first half of this farce as a fast-paced comedy, which, supported by an agile ensemble, serves up a multitude of bizarre characters, biting gags and slapstick non-stop or on the revolving stage (Bettina Pommer). But then reality pours its mud over these irresponsible goings-on and the chaotic farce tips over into the darkly dystopian. The League of Nations is bombed and Peter and his angels end up in an insane asylum. There they meet characters who believe they are God or at least the people's chancellor.
Against the "gospel of extermination"
Yes, have they all gone mad? Maria Lazar's answer was already clear in the 1930s: Yes! But: decency does not seem to be completely lost. At the end - the curtain has already fallen - F. steps up to the ramp and preaches against the "gospel of extermination": it seems like a wake-up call from the past.
Lots of applause for the ensemble and production - and probably also for the text by Maria Lazar, who died in 1948 - at the premiere on Friday!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
