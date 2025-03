Skiing dream couple announce sweet baby news

They both ended their careers in 2023. Since then, the duo have been enjoying their "retirement" to the full. In the summer of 2024, the Canadian and the American married after 16 years of dating. And now their first child is coming soon, as the two announced on Instagram. "Our little family is about to grow. We couldn't be more excited for this life-changing journey that begins for us in July!" the couple wrote under four pictures together.