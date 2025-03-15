Großglockner Hochalpenstraßen AG (GROHAG) had planned to build a new refuge hut in the Gamsgrube special protection zone above the Pasterze in the Hohe Tauern National Park and a gallery to protect the path that GROHAG is responsible for maintaining. The hut was to replace the Alpine Association's Hofmannshütte, which was demolished in 2016. The nature conservation association spoke out against the project in the special protection area. The state of Carinthia and the municipality of Heiligenblut backed GROHAG's plans. According to the Alpine Association, however, the land was not owned by GROHAG, which the association wanted to have clarified in court. The lawsuit has now been dismissed.