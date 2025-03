Spin, mega gap: “Great learning experience”

Different from everything else

At least Hamilton has mastered the art of positive thinking. There was no sign of dejection from the former champion. Instead, he spoke of a "great learning experience". Perhaps latent criticism after all? Anyone could interpret it as follows: "The car was unlike anything I've ever driven before." Conclusion: "There is certainly a lot to analyze." Also because he had "never driven this car in the rain": "I don't know the rain settings, so I have to learn that tonight." Could be a nice evening activity.