Turbulence surrounding Hallmann: Helnwein project wobbles

It was the vision of two men with big plans: in 2021, real estate speculator Hallmann brought star artist Gottfried Helnwein on board to jointly acquire the picturesque baroque Riegersburg Castle in Lower Austria. Their goal? A lavish renovation and the establishment of a creative center for artists from all over the world. But now there seems to be a huge clash between the two owners of the castle.

Hallmann, whose group of companies is apparently going through turbulent times, wants to pull out of the prestigious joint project - and at a fabulous price. According to information from Krone, the head of Hallmann Holding is seeking a price for his share of the listed property that is up to three times his original investment.

Is a dispute between art and capital looming?

But there is one piquant detail: Helnwein has a right of first refusal. This means that before Hallmann can sell his 50 percent stake in the operating company to another interested party, the artist would have three months to take over according to the partnership agreement. However, according to scene insiders, he does not want to get involved in this costly deal. Is there now even the threat of a serious dispute between art and capital?