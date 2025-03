Leader Admira put 3-0 ahead against Rapid II

Vienna let victory slip from their grasp in St. Pölten

There was plenty of drama in the duels between the chasing pack. For example, the 2:1 home win of Schwarz-Weiß Bregenz against Amstetten. The visitors took the lead through Jannik Wanner (37'). However, Sebastian Dirnberger's penalty (70') and Marcel Krnjic (95') turned the game around in favor of the Vorarlberg side, who are now six points behind Ried and level on points with third-placed Vienna in fourth. Thanks to Luka Edelhofer (48'), Kelvin Boateng (68') and Bernhard Luxbacher (76'), the Viennese looked like the clear winners in the 3:3 (0:0) in St. Pölten at 3:1 before the final phase, but gave away the victory. Stefan Thesker (89') and Claudy M'Buyi (91') rewarded the home side's fighting spirit in the final stages.