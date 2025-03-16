Red Bull Salzburg vs. Wolfsberg – LIVE copy from 5pm

The Tyroleans are preparing for a "top-top-top opponent", said Philipp Semlic. "They are playing for the championship title, are clear in their processes and have perhaps the best player in the league at the moment in Fitz. Their greatest strength is their compactness. We have to play beyond our means in order to take something away from our opponents," said the WSG coach. The late goals conceded are something they want to put a stop to quickly, especially with a view to the qualifying group. "We have to defend actively right to the end and not let ourselves drop too much," he demanded.