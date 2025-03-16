Red Bull Salzburg vs. Wolfsberg – LIVE copy from 5pm

Bundesliga in the ticker
WSG Tirol host Austria Vienna, we report live - see ticker below. The score is currently 0:0.
Here is the live ticker:
In the long-distance duel with Sturm Graz for first place after the basic round of the Austrian Football League, Vienna's Austria is challenged in Innsbruck. Without suspended captain Manfred Fischer, Austria will host WSG Tirol on Sunday (17:00). The team from Wattens is still winless this year, but the Violets will not be fooled by this.
With eleven wins from 13 games since the start of October, Austria are clearly the best team in the league and are performing as well this season as they did in the 2012/13 championship season. Surprisingly, the Viennese are the only club that has been able to keep pace with defending champions Sturm. They want to carry the momentum into the decisive phase in the last game before the points are shared.
Tirol is "not an easy ground", said coach Stephan Helm, but "if we perform to our maximum, then we will take something with us". Tenth place for the Tyroleans, whose last win to date came on December 1st, is of no significance to him.
WSG winless, but with close results
WSG drew three times before the games against the two Linz clubs Blau-Weiß and LASK were only lost due to goals conceded in stoppage time. "Tirol have kept the last few games, and many games in general this season, very close. We're up against a very well-organized team that is bold and also takes certain risks. That's one of their strengths, but we might also be able to use it to our advantage," explained Helm.
The Tyroleans are preparing for a "top-top-top opponent", said Philipp Semlic. "They are playing for the championship title, are clear in their processes and have perhaps the best player in the league at the moment in Fitz. Their greatest strength is their compactness. We have to play beyond our means in order to take something away from our opponents," said the WSG coach. The late goals conceded are something they want to put a stop to quickly, especially with a view to the qualifying group. "We have to defend actively right to the end and not let ourselves drop too much," he demanded.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
