“Heartache” after the fireworks in the arch-duel

Even keeper Consti Möstl, who was given a break by goalkeeping coach Marinovic in the second half, whereupon Bergmann pointed out, struggled for words: "Madness! I've never felt so good celebrating." Looking at the stands, sporting director Patrick Fölser beamed: "When you see what's going on there... - the hall has almost sold itself out." The great performances must continue. Preferably on Saturday. Pajovic: "We believe that we can also pick up points in Germany." Uscins and Knorr, who were still missing on Thursday, could be available for the opponents. But after the heroic battle, one thing is clear for Red-White-Red: the path to Euro 2026 is clear.