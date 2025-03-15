Strong handball team
“Heartache” after the fireworks in the arch-duel
Austria's handball team will face Germany in Hanover on Saturday. In the first leg, the ÖHB selection wrestled a 26:26 draw from the favorites, so the next big opponent will be able to score. Team boss Ales Pajovic got really sentimental after the surprise in front of a great crowd in Vienna's Steffl Arena.
Croatia, Hungary, Spain and Germany at Euro 2024 - and on Thursday they once again managed to beat the Germans 26:26 at home in qualifying for the next finals. Tenor: "Incredibly cool. We never gave up and put up a spirited fight." And that in front of 6018 fans and a dream backdrop in Vienna's Steffl Arena. The self-confidence is correspondingly high.
Austria's handball men scored a "bonus point" ahead of the second leg in Hanover on Saturday (16:30, live ORF Sport+) - the top two and best four third-placed teams from the eight groups qualify for Scandinavia 2026. "I'm proud of what we've achieved in recent years," said captain Seppo Frimmel, who tied the game in the madhouse with 16 seconds to go. And thus followed the cult saying of former Caps coach Jim Boni in the actual ice hockey venue: "Let's make the hall shake!"
Frimmel, top scorer Wagner (8), returnee Bozovic and Co. fulfilled the many autograph and photo requests after their (final) fireworks display. Apart from major events, it was a handball party rarely seen in Austria. "Full hall, great performance - that makes me extremely happy," said Frimmel. Team boss Ales Pajovic, now also coach at the traditional German club Flensburg and on the sidelines at the ÖHB until the end of the qualifiers, was sentimental: "Moments like this stay with me forever. It hurts my heart that I only have three more games with the boys. Thanks to the fans."
Even keeper Consti Möstl, who was given a break by goalkeeping coach Marinovic in the second half, whereupon Bergmann pointed out, struggled for words: "Madness! I've never felt so good celebrating." Looking at the stands, sporting director Patrick Fölser beamed: "When you see what's going on there... - the hall has almost sold itself out." The great performances must continue. Preferably on Saturday. Pajovic: "We believe that we can also pick up points in Germany." Uscins and Knorr, who were still missing on Thursday, could be available for the opponents. But after the heroic battle, one thing is clear for Red-White-Red: the path to Euro 2026 is clear.
EM-QUALI, Group 7: 1st Germany (5), 2nd Austria (4), 3rd Switzerland (3), 4th Turkey (0/3 each).
